Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DNN. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cormark raised shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Denison Mines

Denison Mines Price Performance

Shares of DNN opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.00 and a beta of 1.76. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 136.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Denison Mines by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Denison Mines by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.