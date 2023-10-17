Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 665 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.1% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $29,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 140.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.29. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

