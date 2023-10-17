Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 128,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in LKQ by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 51,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LKQ by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 127,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 75,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,072. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

