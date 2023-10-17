Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 4,910 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REYN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on REYN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. 22,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,810. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

