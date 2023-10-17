Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 710,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530,480 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $15,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Blue Bird by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after buying an additional 92,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 54,293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth $15,977,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 522,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter.

BLBD stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 23,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.60 million, a P/E ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 2,698.15%. The business had revenue of $294.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,987,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,987,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,262,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $26,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,542,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,395,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLBD. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

