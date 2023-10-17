Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,310 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTLF. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of HTLF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.75. 9,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,373. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.53 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 22.98%. Analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.