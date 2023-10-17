Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,400 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Mplx by 194.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 127,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 46,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 21.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 453,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 37,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.27. 102,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,480. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.28%.

MPLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

