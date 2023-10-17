Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4,072.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUB traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $29.78. 20,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,897. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Read More

