Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTWG. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 186,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTWG traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.95. 330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $151.38 and a 52-week high of $185.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.61.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

