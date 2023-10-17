Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,254 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $25,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,729 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,468,000 after acquiring an additional 241,380 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.07. 907,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131,154. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.26. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.38 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

