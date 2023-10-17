Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

DVN opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.