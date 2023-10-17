DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of DexCom worth $28,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 20.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $604,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $540,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DXCM. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DexCom from $131.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $53,798.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,507,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $63,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $53,798.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,507,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,126 shares of company stock worth $541,162. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

