Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $171.00 to $183.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy traded as high as $169.60 and last traded at $169.19, with a volume of 317532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.41.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.91.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

