Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Position Increased by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,787,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,579. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $409.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

