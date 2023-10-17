Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.57. 48,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,237. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $40.89 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.