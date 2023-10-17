Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $10.47

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $11.10. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 16,972,907 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,620,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 159,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 133,297 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 368.5% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 130,344 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.