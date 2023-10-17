Dividend Assets Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after buying an additional 47,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.26 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

