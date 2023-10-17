Dividend Assets Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 32.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Carrier Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

