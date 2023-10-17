Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $137.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $150.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLTR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Shares of DLTR opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day moving average is $137.81. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

