Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Given a C$1.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Dolly Varden Silver Stock Up 1.4 %
Dolly Varden Silver stock opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$185.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.08. Dolly Varden Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.52 and a twelve month high of C$1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.80.
About Dolly Varden Silver
