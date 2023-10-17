Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Given a C$1.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dolly Varden Silver Stock Up 1.4 %

Dolly Varden Silver stock opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$185.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.08. Dolly Varden Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.52 and a twelve month high of C$1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.80.

Get Dolly Varden Silver alerts:

About Dolly Varden Silver

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dolly Varden Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolly Varden Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.