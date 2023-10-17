Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of DCT opened at $18.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $22.99.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Duck Creek Technologies
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.