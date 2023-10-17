Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lifted by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $11.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $604.76. 1,031,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,877. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The firm has a market cap of $574.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $559.56 and a 200 day moving average of $474.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 908,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,990,577. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

