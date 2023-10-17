Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.32.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Enerflex Stock Up 1.2 %

EFX opened at C$5.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.36. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$5.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$730.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of C$776.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$790.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.8175487 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.17%.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.