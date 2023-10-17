Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ENR. Truist Financial lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Shares of ENR opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.01. Energizer has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.05 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 135.74% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Energizer by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Energizer by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

