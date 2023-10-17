Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $13,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.03.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $125.57 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.44 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.97.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

