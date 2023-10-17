Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $64.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

ENV opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $312.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $101,951,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 498,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,777,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Envestnet by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 576,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,818,000 after buying an additional 395,213 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,846,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

