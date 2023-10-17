EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,929 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 122,144 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $62,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $134.87. The company had a trading volume of 306,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.01. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.88.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

