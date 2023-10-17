Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.82-$2.88 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $74.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

