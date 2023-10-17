Estate Counselors LLC Buys 13,240 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 134.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,548. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

