Estate Counselors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 1.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $81.30. The stock had a trading volume of 33,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,266. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $90.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.92.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

