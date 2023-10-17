Estate Counselors LLC Has $33.61 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 4.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $33,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,714 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $262,424,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 240,051 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.93. 57,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,642. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.69.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

