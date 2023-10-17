Estate Counselors LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,230,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,602,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,146,000 after acquiring an additional 310,865 shares during the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $152.22. The company had a trading volume of 328,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,447. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.29. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.58 and a 1-year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

