Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 1,120 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.61. 10,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.71 and a fifty-two week high of $264.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.92 and its 200-day moving average is $247.81.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

