Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 1,540 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $14,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,525,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,917,000 after acquiring an additional 939,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,646,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,887,000 after purchasing an additional 494,118 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.68. 645,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,761. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

