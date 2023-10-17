Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 25,640 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,640 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 0.9% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.06% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.08. The stock had a trading volume of 676,426 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.29. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.