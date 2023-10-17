Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 78,800 Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 122.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.58% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:MLN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.59. 201,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

