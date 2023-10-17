Estate Counselors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $24,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $188.74. 88,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,444. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.43 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

