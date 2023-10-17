Estate Counselors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $19,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 161,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $456.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,540. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $410.07 and a twelve month high of $500.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $467.56 and a 200-day moving average of $465.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
