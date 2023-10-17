Estate Counselors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,120 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after buying an additional 343,345 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,089,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,570,000 after buying an additional 33,179 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after acquiring an additional 242,905 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.77. 82,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,281. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.91 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.70. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.