Estate Counselors LLC Sells 29,115 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,115 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207,649 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after buying an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $123,341,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after acquiring an additional 942,207 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 561,771 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.74. 273,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,582. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.04.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

