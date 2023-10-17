Ethereum Classic Price Down 0.5% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.96 or 0.00052693 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $87.81 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,405.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00219370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.00800896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.57 or 0.00530319 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00138399 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,552,248 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.