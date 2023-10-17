Evexia Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises 3.9% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.3% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $6.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $495.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $436.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.38.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

