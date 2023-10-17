Evexia Wealth LLC Buys 184 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hershey makes up about 1.8% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Hershey by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price target on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.81.

Hershey Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.44. The stock had a trading volume of 93,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.33 and a 200 day moving average of $239.44. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $186.63 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $667,450. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.