Evexia Wealth LLC Buys 93 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.0% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.50.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $249.93. The stock had a trading volume of 275,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,162. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.96. The stock has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

