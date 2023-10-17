Evexia Wealth LLC Has $7.25 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Evexia Wealth LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 3.5% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Medtronic by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 807,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,532. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $70.95 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average is $84.04.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

