Evexia Wealth LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Evexia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.9% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.19.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LMT traded up $8.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $449.33. The company had a trading volume of 607,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,400. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.07%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

