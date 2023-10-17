Evexia Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Evexia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,246,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,731.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 235,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 222,785 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 610.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.1135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

