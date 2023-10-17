Evexia Wealth LLC Sells 4,051 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Evexia Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,035,000 after buying an additional 1,204,788 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,764,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 548,774 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 516,423 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,987,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.28. 52,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.