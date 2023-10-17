Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Extra Space Storage worth $27,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $42,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $119.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.78. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.20 and a 1-year high of $180.76.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.