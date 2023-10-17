Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,221 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FNF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.44. 200,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,675. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

